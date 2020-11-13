Harbhajan says Suryakumar is Indian ABD

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh likened him with AB de Villiers.

By | Published: 12:29 pm

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians’ cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has been impressive in the season. Though he missed out on a spot in the Indian squad for the tour Down Under, he showed his class in playing a key role in MI’s title triumph.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh likened him with AB de Villiers. “There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav has transformed himself from being the game-changer to a primary match-winner for the Mumbai Indians. He had taken up a lot of responsibility for their batting,” Harbhajan said in the Star Sports show.

Suryakumar scored 480 runs in the tournament with an impressive strike rate of over 145 at the average of 40. “And it is not that he plays at the strike rate of 100, if you see his strike rate, he starts hitting from the first ball itself. It is difficult to stop him as he has all types of shots. He hits over covers, plays the sweep also well, plays spin very well, plays fast bowling amazingly well. He is the Indian AB de Villiers,” said Harbhajan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .