Hare Krishna Movement announces launch of Heritage and Cultural Carnival for children

Sumedhasa, the cultural wing of Hare Krishna Movement (HKM), Hyderabad announced the launch of a Heritage and Cultural Carnival for children.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Sumedhasa, the cultural wing of Hare Krishna Movement (HKM), Hyderabad announced the launch of a Heritage and Cultural Carnival for children, which aims to nurture a strong and confident future generation, for students from LKG to Class X.

Around 30,000 students from more than 300 schools in Telangana are expected to participate and the event will feature variety of contests including Gita-Sloka chanting, puranic costumes, classical dance, vocal music, pushpalankara, rangoli etc.

The contests will be held at different locations in the twin cities and all participants will receive certificates while winners will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals as well as mementos and trophies, a press release said.

“Through these competitions, we aim to instill spiritual and cultural principles and practices in young minds,” Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president, HKM-Hyderabad, added.

For free registrations: 8639273465