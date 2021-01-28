Haridaspur villagers get appreciation from Sangareddy Collector

The Collector, who went around the village to inspect various works, assured the resident that he would invite Finance Minister T Harish to visit the village soon.

Sangareddy: Inspired by Haridaspur villagers who were in the news for felicitating the parents of girl children immediately after birth, District Collector M Hanumantha Rao promised to extend all support to the village and help them achieve all round development.

The Collector visited the village after reports of the village panchayat’s gesture made a splash in the media. Panchayat Secretary Rohit Kulakarni and Sarpanch Mohammad Shafi were making parents of girl children open Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana besides giving Rs 1,000 to help the parents pay five installments. Since January 1, 2020, Panchayat office is being illuminated, if any woman gives birth to a girl child besides felicitating the parents.

Joining hands, several philanthropists includinig junior lecturer K Krishna Kumar, Superintendent of Sangareddy Jail, doctors Chakrapani, Shankar have donated Rs 50,000 to the village Panchayat in the presence of the Collector on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dr Chakrapani, who runs a hospital in Sangareddy, has assured to provide free treatment to girls aged below 12 years from Haridaspur.

The Collector, who went around the village to inspect various works, assured the residents that he would invite Finance Minister T Harish to visit the village soon. He felicitated the Sarpanch and Panchayat Secretary for their efforts to improve the sex ratio. DRDO Project Director Ch Srinivas Rao and others were present.

