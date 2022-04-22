Inspired by Kalayana Lakshmi, HMS performs marriages of poor women

Published Date - 09:02 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Members of Hathnoora Mandal Mahila Samakhya are posing for a picture after performing a marriage during April, 2021.

Sangareddy: Inspired by Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, Hathnoora Mahila Samkhya has decided to perform the marriages of the poor women in their mandal. Since the poor families were not paying the loans back after borrowing them from Mahila Samkhays to perform their daughter’s marriages, that had made them think about the plight of these poor parents of daughters.

Speaking to Telangana Today, president of the Hathnoora Mandal Mahila Samakhya, Nadiguppa Chamundi Sirisha said that Kalyana Lakshmi is providing great relief to the poor families. However, Sirisha said that the lavish spending on the marriage parties even by poor was pushing them into deep debt. When they studied deep into the issue, the mandal president of the Samakhya said that the families, which performed the marriages, were struggling to pay back the loans borrowed from Mahila Samakhyas.

Recognising it as a social issue, Sridevi said that they had performed the marriages of two women last year. To expand their work, the Mahila Samakhya had decided to accept applications from poor families from each 1,013 self help groups in the mandal. After a thorough inquiry and resolution from Grama Panchayat, the Samakhya will recognise the family as the poorest among the poor. This year, the Samakhya has received applications from six families. They have fixed a muhurat on May 5 to perform the six marriages in a function hall in Doultabad by inviting Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao as guests. Apart from performing the marriage and organising a lunch, the Samakhya will also present garments, an almirah, a cot, and other utensils to be used in the kitchen.

Assistant Project Manager (APM) Hathnoora Mandal Ch Sridevi said that the Mandal Samakhya has been also doing several social activities such as opening Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana (SSY) accounts in the name of poor girl children, performing final rites of lonely persons and sensitising the women on marrying without accepting dowry and several other activities. Secretary Sivuka Amritha said that though Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is doing his bit by giving Rs one lakh under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to poor families to help them, they were spending lavishly and slipping them into lifetime debt.

To restrict their spending on the marriages, she said that they have decided to perform the marriages besides giving the garments, and utensils. The Samakhya members said that they were spending about Rs 70,000 on each of the marriages. The Samakhya was aiming to expand its activities in the days to come with the participation of its 10,435 members and philanthropists. The women said it is just beginning of their work.

