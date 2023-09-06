Harish asks for trains from Siddipet to Bengaluru, Tirupati

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government had spent Rs.250 crore to acquire 2,000 acres of land for the Siddipet railway line.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked South Central Railway (SCR) officials to operate trains from Siddipet to Bengaluru and Tirupati apart from running passenger trains to Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

During a meeting with SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain at the Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad on Wednesday ahead of the safety committee inspection of the Siddipet railway track scheduled on September 15, the Minister asked Jain to operate passenger trains from Siddipet immediately after the inspection.

Rao also suggested a push-pull train between Siddipet and Hyderabad, to meet the transportation needs of commuters who were shuttling between the twin cities and Siddipet.

The Minister also asked for completion of the railway station works of Komuravelly soon. To meet the needs of increasing commuters from the erstwhile Medak district to other parts of the State, he urged SCR officials to consider expanding the proposed Outer Ring Railway line connecting Siddipet and Medak towns.

The government had also spent an additional Rs.315 crore as the State government’s share to complete the works of the railway line in a short span of time. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was also present.