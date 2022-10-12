Harish Padiyar, Abhishek Upadhye led NPO, Axzora- Just Fix it, a platform of multiple opportunities

October 12: Axzora – Just Fix it one of the many successful products of Axzora Pvt. Ltd. which is an IT firm that has been operating in Goa for 2 years. With multiple projects in the pipeline, Axzora Just Fix it, is one of the projects that has been launched in the beautiful state of Goa. With a strong presence that the company has already established in Goa, the plan of expanding to other major cities is already on.

More about Axzora- Just Fix it

Basically a Non-profit Organization, it is a platform that helps customers book professional home services such as beauty services and massage therapy for both women and men, cleaning, painting, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, and many more through a native mobile application, website or simply WhatsApp.

The main motive of the company is to empower thousands of professionals in Goa to deliver services at home like never experienced before. This innovative idea was brought up by Mr. Harish Padiyar. This is a novel initiative by the Indians, for the Indians- which can help the state of Goa in multiple ways. In order to ensure effective growth of the company, they have onboarded Mr. Abhishek Upadhye as the Director of the company, who also happens to run a couple of other ventures : Mr. Health buddy, a healthcare venture, Burger Factory BLR, a cloud kitchen venture to name a few. The team at Axzora Just Fix it, share one common goal and that is to help the people of Goa in any way possible.

Firstly, when vendors sign up with us, we are generating employment for these skilled professionals who would otherwise have to scout for work in other ways. Secondly, we are helping the people of Goa avail faster services right at the comfort of their house. We aim to promote two noble ideas of our honorable prime minister Shri Narendra Modi: Make In India and Digital India.

With all vendors on board, we are cutting the interference of outside parties and promoting the crux of Make in India. With a powerful app that is available​on PlayStore and AppStore, we are digitizing not only service booking but also payments by urging people to use UPIs and cards.

We strongly believe the fact that technology, when used right, has the power to generate employment in a developing country like India, where the major population consists of youth who can explore opportunities in skilled laboring with vocational

courses that can open up safe, stable and alternate sources of revenue. Just Fix it also indirectly pushes the idea of self-employment that has its own benefits both to the laborers and the economy of the state.

Here are Axzora’s lists of services:

Carpeting​

Plumbing

Air Conditioning Repair

Bathroom Cleaning

Full Home Cleaning

Sofa; Carpet Cleaning

Refrigeration Repair

Electronics Repair

Car Cleaning

Painting

Makeup

Spa and Massage

Retreat and Wellness

Yoga and MMA

Chauffeur on-demand

Nurse-on-demand

Helpers-on-demand

Maids-on-demand

Vehicle Repair

Genie Service

Taxi Services

How to use the application

1. Customers can download the Axzora- Just Fix it App on their mobile phones or can simply visit their website www.axzora.com

2. In the various services listed, one can simply select the service(s) that they are interested in.

3. Depending on the nature of the job, the vendors available nearby pop up on the screen and the customer can choose any of the listed verified vendors.

4. Once the booking is done, a confirmation is sent to the user and they can securely pay through the payment gateway embedded in the app/website

5. The details of the vendor would be shared to the user and they can get in touch with them to avail the service of their choice.

6. The vendor will be intimated to provide their service at the location.

Currently operating in full swing in Goa, Axzora is all set to launch its services in new cities in India; Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Axzora has just begun their wide expansion but their aim is to also touch international waters as they are set to launch their services in Dubai very soon.

To keep growing further up and generate as much as possible employment in all the aforementioned cities, we humbly look forward to people’s support as we expand. We urge more and more people to take interest and explore this dynamic application and use it as much and as and when possible.

Let us join hands in building the nation by instilling a feeling of nationhood among everyone as Axzora was made by the Indians, for the Indians.