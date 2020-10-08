Harish Rao demands apology from Uttam Kumar

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has demanded an apology from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), President, N Uttam Kumar Reddy for making objectionable comments against TRS nominee for Dubbak constituency Solipeta Sujatha.

Harish Rao, speaking at a meeting with party workers in Dubbak on Thursday, said the Congress president said Sujatha is a woman and she cannot do much for people. Stating that women are equally efficient, the Minister also objected to the comments of Uttam Kumar Reddy that “she is campaigning with the support of Harish Rao.”

Since Sujatha had lost her husband Ramalinga Reddy just two months ago, the Minister said TRS decided to back his family. “Unless the Congress leader tenders his apology tomorrow, women of Dubbak will teach him a lesson,” he said.

He suggested that Congress leaders coming to Dubbak for campaigning to take a walk around the town to see how it had transformed in the past six years.

