Harish Rao demands Congress to fulfill promise on LRS

Former minister T Harish Rao reminded that during elections, the Congress had pledged to cancel the LRS and regularise the layouts for free.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 27 February 2024, 04:02 PM
Hyderabad: Former Minister T Harish Rao slammed the Congress for breaking its promise regarding the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS), terming it as a habitual practice of the ruling party.

He reminded that during elections, the Congress had pledged to cancel the LRS and regularise the layouts for free. However, after assuming power, the Congress went back on its promise and was collecting hefty charges for the same, he said.

Taking to X, Harish Rao pointed out that the Congress leaders provocated the people against the BRS, with slogans like ‘No LRS – No BRS’. “If the Congress leaders have any sincerity, LRS should be implemented without any fees as per their statements made in the past. Otherwise, I am demanding them to tender an unconditional apology to the people for making a fraudulent promise,” he asserted.

 

