Harish Rao inaugurates AI integrated PET/CT scan at Yashoda Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:21 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: In the last few years, the health department in Telangana has witnessed massive investments aimed at developing infrastructure in government hospitals and recruiting experienced doctors. Such investments were never taken-up by earlier governments before the formation of Telangana, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday said.

After inaugurating an AI integrated PET/CT scan and new OP block at Yashoda Cancer Institute, Yashoda Hospitals, Malakpet, he said that in 2014 there were only three medical colleges and now the State will have 33 new medical colleges. There were 700 MBBS seats before statehood and in the coming months, Telangana will have 5240 MBBS seats in government hospitals.

The AI powered PET/CT scan will go a long way in helping hospital oncologists in early detection of cancers, as it is four-times faster than old generations scanners due to advanced technology. It will provide best quality images with reduced scanning duration and lesser radiation dose, a press release said.

The Health Minister acknowledged that government hospitals have highly skilled and experienced doctors and added, “we are doing our best to compete with corporate hospitals in Hyderabad and provide healthcare services on par with them.”

Managing Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Dr G S Rao, Director, Yashoda Group of Hospitals, Dr Pavan Gorukanti and other senior hospital doctors were present.