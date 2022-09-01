Harish Rao inaugurates Mission Bhagiratha tanks in Sadasivapet

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has laid the foundation for taking up underground drainage works and new roads in Sadasivapet town with an outlay of Rs 55 crore.
After presenting new Aasara pensions to beneficiaries in the town on Thursday, the Minister also inaugurated eight tanks built as part of Mission Bhagiratha water supply in the town. Rao said that the Telangana government has spent Rs 45 crore to build the tanks and provide drinking water to 10,000 households in the town.
He further said that the road and drainage workers will be commenced shortly. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Municipal Chairperson Pillod Jayamma and others were present.