Harish Rao inaugurates state-of-the-art Mother and Child Health hospital

Developed at a cost of Rs 52 crore, the new facility will provide all super specialty healthcare services to pregnant women and preterm infants under one roof.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: The first state-of-the-art super specialty government Mother and Child Health (MCH) hospital with a capacity of 200-beds exclusively for pregnant women and infants in Telangana was inaugurated at Gandhi Hospital campus by Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday.

Harish Rao said, “the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is keen to reduce maternal and infant deaths in government hospitals in Telangana. Towards this, we are creating high-end medical infrastructure and trained care givers to ensure maternal and infant mortality continues to drop. Two more MCH facilities, one at NIMS and one at Alwal, are also coming up.”

Overall, including the MCH facility at Gandhi Hospital, NIMS and Alwal, a total of 600 high-end multispecialty dedicated hospital beds for pregnant women and infants, will be available in and around Hyderabad.

The new facility at Gandhi Hospital will also ensure pregnant women have access to free dialysis facilities before and after pregnancy. Other specialty care services for pregnant women available at the exclusive MCH centre include cardiology, nephrology, liver and neurology.

The new mother and child health hospital is also equipped with ventilators, 2D-echo needed to conduct tests for early detection of heart diseases, ultrasound machines, colposcopy and laparascopy medical equipment for early diagnosis of cancers in pregnant women.

Gandhi Hospital already has 300-beds in its Obstetrics and Gynecology department and the additional 200-beds at the MCH facility will further strengthen the healthcare facilities aimed at mother and care facilities. “We are hoping that the 200 additional beds will be able to extend necessary support by providing intensive specialty care for high risk pregnancies,” Harish Rao added.