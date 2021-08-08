Harish Rao launches Sai Sure distribution in Siddipet

The Satya Sai Trust intends to distribute Sai Sure, a nutrition provider to children aged between three and six across the country to improve immunity levels.

Siddipet: With the objective of improving immunity levels among children, Satya Sai Trust in Siddipet has identified 5,000 malnourished children for distribution of nutritious powder prepared by the trust. The Trust has prepared ‘Sai Sure’, a nutrition provider which they intend to distribute to children aged between three and six across the country.

The Trust decided to distribute the powder to children in Siddipet following reports of the third wave of Covid-19 expected to hit Telangana.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao launched the distribution of the nutritious food to 200 students in the first phase on Sunday. He thanked the Satya Sai Trust for taking up such a wonderful programme. Though the Trust has been distributing Sai Sure in Puducherry, Karnataka and Delhi, this is the first time they have taken up distribution in Siddipet constituency following a request from Harish Rao.

The Minister also called upon the people to take all the precautions while moving out. District Welfare Officer Ramgopal, Agriculture Market Chairman Pala Sairam and others were present.

