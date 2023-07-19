Harish Rao lays foundation for NAC building in Siddipet

To help upskill unemployed youth of erstwhile Medak district, Minister Harish Rao laid foundation for NAC building in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

File Photo

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the National Academy of Construction (NAC) training facility would help to upskill the unemployed youth of the erstwhile Medak district.

Speaking after laying the foundation for the NAC building on the outskirts of Siddipet town on Wednesday, the Minister said Larsen and Toubro (L&T) would provide training for 300 persons every year in the construction sector.

The building would be constructed with a budget of Rs.10 crore. The youth in Siddipet used to travel to Hyderabad to undergo such training in the past. Now, they could avail such training in Siddipet itself, he said.

The Minister later inaugurated a training programme for women in stitching curtains and garments at Vipanchi Auditorium in Siddipet on Wednesday. SETWIN will provide training for 500 women from Siddipet. The government will provide a free sewing machine worth Rs 12,000 after successful training. Rao presented certificates to women who completed training in different courses earlier.

He also laid foundations for additional classrooms at Yelgupally-Mittapally Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya. The additional classrooms will be built with an outlay of Rs 2.30 crore. The foundaiton for a rail over the bridge at Ranghampally near Siddipet, to be built with Rs 55 crore across Medak-Yelkaturthy Highway, was also laid.