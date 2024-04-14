Harish Rao inspects arrangements for KCR’s meeting

The people of Telangana were waiting to teach a lesson to the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 April 2024, 07:47 PM

Harish Rao

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao called upon BRS cadre to make Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting a huge success.

Rao inspected the meeting venue at Sulthanpur village in Andole mandal where Chandrashekhar Rao will address a public meeting of Sangareddy and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituencies on April 16.

He reviewed the arrangements with Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, BRS Zaheerabad candidate Gali Anil Kumar and other BRS leaders.

Earlier, he held another meeting with the Zaheerabad party cadre in Zaheerabad. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the people of Telangana have started realising the difference between Chandrashekhar Rao and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s rule as Congress had failed to implement its election promises.

The BJP, which was in power for a decade at the Centre, had done nothing for Telangana, he said, adding that the BRS would fight for the people of Telangana in the Lok Sabha.