BJP MLA asks CM Revanth Reddy to get turncoat MLAs to resign, seek reelection

BJP Legislature Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was using unethical means to poach opposition party MLAs.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 08:35 PM

File photo of A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of encouraging defections, BJP Legislature Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy challenged the Chief Minister to make all the MLAs who defected from other parties to the Congress resign and seek reelection.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was using unethical means to poach opposition party MLAs. “If the MLAs want to join Congress, let them first resign from their post and seek fresh elections. BJP insists leaders to resign from the post of MLA or MP before inducting them into the party,” he said.

He said that in the past, Revanth Reddy used to say that whenever an MLA switches over to another party, people should play a band in front of their house to insult them but now he was encouraging defections.

Commenting on Khairatabad BRS MLA Danam Nagender’s disqualification petition, he said his party had written a letter to the Speaker asking him to disqualify Danam for defecting to Congress. “Once again we will write a letter to the Speaker to disqualify Danam. I have never seen a sitting MLA from one party contesting the Lok Sabha election on another party’s ticket. We are hopeful that as per the Supreme Court directions, he will be disqualified within 90 days,” he said.

The senior BJP MLA also claimed that several MLAs from rival parties were ready to join the BJP. “When time comes, we will reveal the numbers,”he said.