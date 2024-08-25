Harish says Congress is misusing HYDRAA to settle political scores

Harish Rao said HYDRAA which was originally intended to address urban planning issues, was being used to target opposition leaders, specifically those from the BRS, under the guise of enforcing the law.

25 August 2024

Former Minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress for misusing the newly established Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) to settle political scores. He said HYDRAA which was originally intended to address urban planning issues, was being used to target opposition leaders, specifically those from the BRS, under the guise of enforcing the law.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday, Harish Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was engaging in diversion politics, by focusing more on undermining its political rivals than addressing pressing issues like viral fevers in the State.

The Chief Minister was misusing agencies like HYDRAA to target the BRS elected representatives and force them to defect to the Congress. HYDRAA was acting like an extra-judiciary organisation and demolishing constructions without prior notices, he said.

He pointed out that BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy had become the latest victim of this vendetta politics, with his educational institutions being targeted under the pretext of illegal constructions.

He presented documents pertaining to all necessary permissions, including those from the Irrigation and Revenue departments, to confirm that Rajeshwar Reddy’s colleges were not in violation of any regulations and did not fall under the buffer zone or the full tank level (FTL) as being alleged by the government.

“Rajeshwar Reddy is being charged with baseless accusations and harassment by the same departments that previously cleared his projects. He is ready to remove the illegal encroachments, if the government proves its allegations,” the senior BRS legislator said, adding that the Chief Minister was targeting Rajeshwar Reddy financially, to pressure him join the Congress party.

He pointed out that the Congress had poached Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy from the BRS by registering cases against him over non-payment of taxes pertaining to mining activities, but took no action after he joined the Congress.

Rajeshwar Reddy, also present at the press conference, said Revanth Reddy was conspiring to demolish his medical college, calling it a politically-motivated move.

He reiterated that his institutions, established 25 years ago, never before faced such attacks and challenged the government to prove any illegal encroachments through a public survey.

Harish Rao also asked Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for a white paper on the State’s finances, including income, salaries and interest charges/payments against market borrowings.

He said while the State was plagued by multiple issues, the Chief Minister was busy shuttling between Hyderabad and Delhi, neglecting the issues faced by the people.