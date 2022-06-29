Haritha Haram: SCCL to plant 50 lakh saplings

Wed - 29 June 22

GM Shalom Raj distributed saplings to residents of several villages of Yellandu mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: The SCCL has planned to plant as many as 50 lakh saplings in 900 hectares across the SCCL areas in the State, informed the company Director (Operations) S Chandrashekhar.

He said the impact of Telangana Ku Haritha Haram, being implemented for the past eight years, has been visible across Telangana and the SCCL areas. Everyone has to plant saplings to maintain environmental balance and in that direction the company has been moving towards solar power generation.

GM (Personnel) K Basavaiah asked the company employees to take the responsibility of planting saplings in their residences to spread greenery to save future generations from pollution and increasing temperatures.

The officials distributed jute bags and paper bags to the residents of Burma Camp and asked them to avoid use of single use plastic. They planted around 150 saplings near SCCL Head Office in Kothagudem.

In a similar programme Yellandu Area General Manager (GM) Shalom Raj and Koyagudem OC Project Officer Mallaiah distributed fruit bearing and other plants to the residents of Kistaram, Darapadu, Yerraigudem and Petramachelaka and other villages in Yellandu mandal in the district.

As many as 3500 saplings were distributed to the residents as part of the Haritha Haram programme. Speaking on the occasion the GM advised the residents to plant the saplings at their homes and take care of them in a proper manner.

The SCCL has been giving priority to Haritha Haram and taking up the plantation programme on a massive scale at all its areas spread across the State, the GM said. Kistaram sarpanch J Vijayalakshmi and others were present.