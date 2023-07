Harshith slams double century in HCA B Division two-day league match

Harshith Choudhary scored an unbeaten 202 while Karan Yadav scored 126 to guide their side Deccan Wanderers to 492/5 in 90 overs against Khammam

Published Date - 11:07 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Satya Sai Yashaswi

Hyderabad: Harshith Choudhary scored an unbeaten 202 while Karan Yadav scored 126 to guide their side Deccan Wanderers to 492/5 in 90 overs against Khammam District in the HCA B Division two-day league match, on Tuedsay.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Day 1:

HPS B 117 in 37.3 overs (Prem Manohar Reddy 5/44) lost to Venus Cybertech 118/2 in 21.1 overs; Team Speed w/0 Nizam College; Karimnagar 190 in 45 overs (A Rithwik Surya 80; Mohd Niyamatullah 4/20, M Varun Tej 3/53) vs Raju CC 59/1 in 15 overs; Saleemnagar 352 in 71.1 overs (Adnan Mehdi 109, Santosh Kumar 82, Mahii Yadav 70; Deepak Nayak 3/64) vs Greenturf; WMCC 169 in 63.4 overs (V Yashraj 59; Keerthan Praise 3/42) vs Nalgonda Dist 52/0 in 10 overs; Gouds XI 205 in 52.2 overs (Aryan Reddy 72; B Srujan 3/43, Ajay Rathod 3/26) vs Adilabad Dist 108/2 in 25 overs (A Santosh 64); Medak Dist 179 in 51.2 overs (Harsh Jain 5/53) vs Zinda Tilismath 105/4 in 26 overs (Keshav Upadhyay 54 batting); Deccan Arsenal 326 in 82.2 overs (V Kalyan Pawar 59, Praneeth Kumar 129; Mohd Shadab Ahmed 4/69) vs Mahabubnagar Dist 47/1 in 8 overs; Brothers XI 242 in 84 overs (D Mansoor Ahmed 52, M Karthik 83; Sunny Pawar 3/34, Vivek 4/54) vs Classic CC; Apex CC 285 in 59.2 overs (Arbaz Baig 112, M Siddu Nayak 104; Sued Shabbir Ali 3/17, Anant Biradar 4/71) vs Galaxy CC 47/2 in 14 overs; Hyd Titans 222 in 78.5 overs (MS Anirudh 74, Adit Somendra 75; Sauransh Sharma 5/30) vs Jai Bhagawathi 74/1 in 9 overs; Sri Chakra 360 in 63.4 overs (Satya Sai Yashaswi 171, V Ramesh 60; A Nikhil Kumar 3/42, P Varun 5/54) vs Ours CC 100/0 in 26 overs (M Ritwik Vigna 60); Kosaraju 227 in 52.1 overs (M Karthikeya 107; K Harshavardhan 4/55) vs PKMCC 126/1 in 29 overs (P Sai Akshat reddy 63 batting); Khalsa 288 in 70 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 91; Babar Khan 5/46, M Satyanarayana 3/42) vs Elegant 20/1 in 3 overs; Aggarwal Seniors 250 in 44.1 overs (Krishna Kanth Tiwari 72; Arjun Anand Kamat 5/80) vs Manchester 33/7 in 32 overs; Deccan Wanderers 492/5 in 90 overs (Harshith Choudhary 202 no, Karan Yadav 126, D Bhuvan 60, Amit Kumar Singh 57) vs Khammam Dist; Balaji Colts 203/8 in 65 overs (A Vinayak Manoj Sastry 88; P Sai Karthik 4/31) vs Mahmood; Telangana 66/7 in 41 overs (Mohd Nadeem Khan 3/7) vs New Blues.

Top Performers

Centurions: Satya Sai Yashaswi 171, Praneeth Kumar 129, Adnan Mehdi 109, Arbaz Baig 112, M Siddu Nayak 104m M Karthikeya 107

Five or more wickets: Prem Manohar Reddy 5/44, Harsh Jain 5/53, Sauransh Sharma 5/30, P Varun 5/54, Babar Khan 5/46, Arjun Anand Kamat 5/80

