| Narayana Bowls Telangana To Victory Over Nalgonda In Hca B Division Two Day League

Narayana bowls Telangana to victory over Nalgonda in HCA B Division two-day league

Ronit Narayana returned with 6/35 bowling figures to bowl Telangana CC to a three-wicket victory over Nalgonda District

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Jyothi Sai Krishna and Nishant Yadav.

Hyderabad: Ronit Narayana returned with 6/35 bowling figures to bowl Telangana CC to a three-wicket victory over Nalgonda District in the HCA B Division two-day league, on Friday.

In another match, Jyothi Sai Krishna hit an unbeaten 130 while Nishanth Yadav scored an unbroken 100 in Postal’s 102-run victory over Cheerful Chums.

Brief Scores: B Division two-day league: Beema CC 274/3 in 66.2 overs bt Concorde CC 190 in 60.2 overs (M Manikanta 3/17); WMCC 188 in 60 overs lost to Mahmood CC 192/3 in 49.3 overs (Hari Om Singh 93, Vikash Gupta 65no); Sportive CC 240 in 63.5 overs lost to Rakesh XI 244/7 in 64.1 overs (Adi Mani Kiran 81, N Kanthi Kiran 94); CCOB 214 in 54.1 overs (K Kritin 3/27, Rakesh 4/50) lost to HUCC 215/5 in 47.1 overs (R Alankrit 102no, Raghavender 61); Postal 287/2 in 40 overs (Nishanth Yadav 100no, Jyothi Sai Krishna 130no) bt Cheerful Chums 185/8 in 40 overs (U Yoginath 81; G Surya Kiran 4/21); Rohit XI CC 280 in 49.4 overs (Vamshi Kumar 50, Mohd Ismail 51) bt Sree Shyam CC 91/9 in 28 overs (P Vishnu 4/24, Md Shafi Ali 3/22); Nizamabad Dist 165 in 36 overs (M Vamshi Chavan 5/21) bt Deccan Blues 75 in 24.5 overs (P Adit 4/16); Khalsa CC 342/8 in 74 overs (Sarthak Bharadwaj 162 no; K Sundesh 4/60) bt Deccan Arsenals 224 in 57 overs (M Sai Suprit Yadav 105; Chirag Yadav 4/46); Team Speed 250/5 in 34 overs (S Vimal Dev 99) bt New Blues 83 in 19.4 overs (I Lalit Preetham 4/28); Mahbubnagar Dist 457/5 in 85 overs bt Balaji Colts 171 in 64.3 overs (M Hansin Reddy 78; Mohd Zubair 3/49, Mohd Shadab 4/38); Nalgonda Dist 139 in 34.2 overs (Manish 51; Ronit Narayana 6/35) lost to Telangana CC 140/7 in 43.5 overs.

Top Performers

Centurions: Sarthak Bharadwaj 162no , Jyothi Sai Krishna 130no , R Alankrit 102no, Nishanth Yadav 100no, M Sai Suprit Yadav 105

Five or more wickets: Ronit Narayana 6/35, M Vamshi Chavan 5/21