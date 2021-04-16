Harsimrat Badal, Surjewala test positive for COVID-19

Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said, “I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning.” “Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions,” 53-year-old Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said.

I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 16, 2021

Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

“I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab’s Bathinda said.

Dear all, I’ve tested positive for #COVID19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 16, 2021

Badal’s husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

