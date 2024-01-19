Sircilla weaver weaves gold saree for goddess Sita of Ayodhya

The 900 grams saree was woven by using eight grams of gold and 20 grams of silk stripes by spending 20 days.

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 19 January 2024, 02:41 PM

Rajanna-Sircilla: A weaver from Sircilla textile town Veldi Hariprasad, who earlier grabbed the attention of the entire nation by weaving G20 logo on a single cloth, has created another record by weaving gold saree for goddess Sita of Ayodhya Sri Rama temple.

On the occasion of consecration of Sri Rama temple scheduled on January 22, Hariprasad weaved gold saree. The 900 grams saree was woven by using eight grams of gold and 20 grams of silk stripes by spending 20 days.

Besides the pictures of Lord Sri Rama, the theme of Ramayana has also been narrated on the saree.

While Ayodhya rama temple, Sri Rama pattabishekam (coronation) and Jai Sri Ram (Telugu) slogans are woven on the one side border of saree, Jai Sri Ram (Hindi) slogans are woven on the other side.

The pictures of Sri Rama were placed in the hem (kongu) of the saree and the remaining portion of the saree was covered with ten phases of Ramayana right from the birth of Sri Rama to coronation.

Hariprasad and his wife Rekha, who got an invitation to take part in Republic Day celebration in Delhi on January 26, will show the saree to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, it will be handed over to The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Hariprasad felt happy for weaving a saree to the goddess Sita on the occasion of Sri Rama temple consecration.

It may be recalled that Hariprasad weaved the pictures of Sachin Tendulkar and his wife on the occasion of Sachin’s birthday. He also weaved Pattu Peethambaram saree for goddess Sita of Badradri on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

In November 2022, he weaved the G20 logo on a single cloth with the help of handloom. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated Hariprasad for weaving the G20 logo while participating in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ a radio programme.

Earlier, Hariprasad also weaved a saree that could be fixed in a match box and passed through the hole of the needle, national anthem on a single cloth and others.