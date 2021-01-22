Hathnoora SI suspended for negligence of duty

Following allegations, the Sangareddy police had submitted a report on Srinivas’s performance to the Nizamabad IG recently

Sangareddy: Nizamabad Range IG N Shivashankar Reddy has suspended P Srinivas, Sub-Inspector of Police, Hathnoora in Sangareddy district, for negligence while investigating cases under the Police Station limits.

Following allegations, the Sangareddy police had submitted a report on Srinivas’s performance to the Nizamabad IG recently. He took action against him based on the report on Friday.

