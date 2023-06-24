Have you tried these 5 lip-smacking snack spots in Hyderabad?

The alluring aroma of street food has a unique quality that appeals to the palates of locals and visitors alike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

By Nithya Shree Sangameshwar

Hyderabad: The monsoon has already set in, so some mouthwatering munchies are in order. The alluring aroma of street food has a unique quality that appeals to the palates of locals and visitors alike. Hyderabad is a haven for those who swear by street food, with the city’s streets teeming with all kinds of culinary delights.

Hyderabadi street cuisine deserves special attention as numerous chic eateries and old-fashioned food stands, some of which date back to the middle of the 18th century, can be found in this city of historical significance.

Here are some reasonably-priced food joints that offer delectable bites.

Sardarji’s Chaat, Gachibowli

Sardarji’s Chaat, a popular place for Hyderabadi street food lovers, is located in the food hub of Gachibowli. The facility can accommodate 30-35 people. If you’re intending to grab a bite here, don’t hesitate as cleanliness and hygiene are ensured at this place. The average cost for two is Rs 150.

Al Hashmi Arabian Shawarma House, Charminar

In this adorable tiny street food shop close to Charminar, you can get everything Arabic and Lebanese. Here, you’ll find a wide range of international street cuisine, whether it’s a mouthwatering assortment of shawarmas, fried rice, or noodles. The average cost here for two is Rs 200.

Maharaja Chaat, Madhapur

Maharaja Chaat is a fantastic spot to discover street cuisine in Hyderabad, with a distinct takeout menu and a wide variety of beverage options. There are also umpteen choices of irresistible street food, including pani puri, bhel, pav bhaji, samosa ragda, and sandwiches.

Golden Tea Point and Snacks, Himayatnagar

This well-known fast-food restaurant, which is situated in the thriving neighbourhood of Himayatnagar, is a popular hangout spot for college students who are a part of the night watch, as the eatery has improved its range of snacks and munchies for night owls. The restaurant offers noodles, a top choice street food items in Hyderabad. Other popular choices that are available till late at night include fried rice and tea.

Rajasthani Jalebi and Namkeen, Ghansi Bazaar

Rajasthani Jalebi and Namkeen, one of the oldest jalebi and namkeen shops in the famed Charminar neighbourhood, is a culinary pleasure. The store’s focus on delicious jalebis and imartis that will leave you wanting more is another highlight. Go ahead and indulge in the sweet joy of this well-known Hyderabadi street food delicacy.