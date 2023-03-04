Hyderabad’s iconic late-night food streets serving up a storm

Hyderabad's late-night food streets are back to bustling with activity like pre-Covid times

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Night street food at DLF . Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Welcome to the gastronomical paradise of Hyderabad, where the nights are alive with the aromas and flavours of the city’s late-night food streets that are again bustling with activity like pre-Covid times.

The mouth-watering aromas, the sizzling sounds of food being cooked, and the cheerful chatter of diners have all returned, much to the delight of foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for a spicy plate of biryani, a sweet and savoury chaat, a bowl of maggi, or just a sip of coffee or tea past midnight, the food streets have got you covered.

As the sun sets, the neon lights come on and the vendors begin their evening service in the bustling neighbourhood of Mindspace IT Park. The aroma of spicy biryani, crispy dosa, juicy kebabs, and hot chai fill the air. The lane lines up with stalls, each one offering a unique culinary experience that will tantalise your taste buds.

The spot turned into one of the popular destinations for foodies and IT employees alike. “It’s the perfect place to grab a quick and delicious bite to eat after a long day at work. I love the variety of food options available here,” says IT employee Rajesh, who frequents the food street.

Another such destination is the vibrant food vending zone at Masab Tank which underwent a stunning transformation. With most food stalls open past midnight, the spot with over a dozen kiosks and a seating area with tables, benches, and decorative street lights became popular among night owls. From chaat to shawarma and burgers to different kinds of sweets, Chinese dishes, and juices, the vendors here have all.

Meanwhile, DLF night street at Gachibowli, too, continues to satiate the hunger of night owls. The night comes alive with the aromas of delicious food and sounds of laughter and merriment. From the sizzling tawa dishes to the aroma of biryanis, every dish is a work of art crafted by skilled hands.

“I come here almost every week to enjoy the delicious food and vibrant atmosphere. There’s something for everyone here, and the stalls are open late into the night, which is perfect for night owls like me,” says a youngster, Ravi Reddy.

Then, there is the old city for a late-night feast. Here, you’ll find a range of eateries serving up everything from crispy samosas to spicy biryanis.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, the late-night food streets of Hyderabad are a culinary adventure you won’t forget. So put on your walking shoes and head over to these places for a night of food, fun, and adventure.