Hawala racket busted in Hyderabad, Rs 40 lakh cash recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force along with Sultan Bazaar police busted a hawala racket and recovered cash of Rs.40 lakh and a mobile phone from a person on Friday.

The man Nanda Kishore Jaju (45), an employee of private firm in Banjara Hills was caught during the course of a special checking drive, taken-up by the police in view of the forthcoming MLC elections. The police caught the person while he was moving suspiciously with a bag at Troop Bazaar.

The Task Force officials caught him and on checking his vehicle found unaccounted cash. He had no valid documents to explain the presence of cash.

The suspect along with the cash was handed over to the Information Department officials for further action. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.

