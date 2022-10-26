Hyderabad: Police seize over Rs 10 crore hawala money in one month

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: More than Rs 10.96 crore, suspected to be hawala money, has been seized by the police in the city and suburbs in the last one month. While some suspected to be hawala operators were caught, some sub-operators and few others who were carrying the money, were held by the police after they failed to account for the money.

On September 29, the Hyderabad police seized Rs.1.24 crore unaccounted money from a person at Humayunnagar. A businessman, he claimed to have collected the amount from Gujarathi Galli in Koti and was to hand it over to four persons. On October 9, the police seized Rs. 2.49 crore unaccounted money and took into custody three persons. Acting on a tip off, the police had caught them and found the cash kept in a bag with them.

Acting on information, the police on October 11 stopped two cars and seized Rs. 3.5 crore cash at Himayatnagar. Six persons who were in the cars reportedly collected the amount from Himayatnagar and were on way to Hayathnagar to hand it over to another person on the city outskirts.

In another case, on October 12, the police seized Rs. 2 crore unaccounted cash suspected to be hawala money from four persons. According to the police, four persons were waiting at Banjara Hills Road No 12 with the cash when on specific information, they were caught. They reportedly got instructions from a contact in Gujarat to handover the cash to another person at Banjara Hills.

At MJ bridge in Jumerat Bazar, the police on October 21 busted a hawala money racket and arrested four persons apart from seizing unaccounted cash of Rs.1.1 crore. Following a tip-off, the police caught the gang during vehicle checking and on questioning, they could not offer any satisfactory answers about the cash.

The police on October 23 busted an alleged hawala racket and seized Rs. 63.50 lakh from five persons. The police raided an electrical godown at Troop Bazaar and those caught revealed that they were sub operator in a hawala business.