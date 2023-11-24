‘Hazardous’ Delhi Air Quality | Delhi AQI Into Very Poor Category Again | Delhi News

Today, the national capital's air quality lingered in the 'very poor' category, registering an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350 in multiple areas, as reported by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

