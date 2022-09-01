HC hears case on declaring Batukamma cheruvu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday heard a writ plea challenging the order passed by single bench questioning the interference of Hyderabad District Collector in respondents land by constructing compound walls and demarking the premises in Master plan as ‘Bathukamma Cheruvu’ situated at Bhag Amberpet so as to facilitate people in the said locality to celebrate Batukamma Festival.

Earlier, the Court directed State Government not to interfere with petitioners’ land and also to pay cost of Rs. 10,000. Against the order of Court, State Government preferred an appeal. Senior Counsel Niranjan Reddy appearing for the respondents submitted that stay vacate petition has been filed to vacate interim order passed by the Court. The matter will be heard on October 18.

Notice issued to Govt

The same panel issued notice to State of Telangana in a writ petition questioning the rules framed for allowances and conditions of service of president and members of the State Commission and District Commission as contrary to law.

The petitioner contended that the pay scale given to Judicial Member of Telangana State Commission is less than that of President of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, despite prescribing higher qualifications and duties for the appointment and sought for enhanced payscale and allowanance than that of a President of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

The Writ Petition was filed by V.V. Seshu Babu, at present working as Judicial Member of the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The matter will be heard on October 17.