HCA A Division league: Gemini Friends emerge champions

Defeat Jai Hanuman in the final of the A Division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Defeat Jai Hanuman in the final of the A Division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament

Hyderabad: Gemini Friends defeated Jai Hanuman by 35 runs to emerge champions of the HCA A Division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Shaik Rasheed scored 73 while Alankrit Agarwal hit 53 to help Gemini Friends post 302/8 in 50 overs after batting first. Later, Abdul Ela Qureshi scalped three wickets for 56 as Jai Hanuman were all out for 267 in 45.3 overs. K Sai Purnanand Rao top-scored with 88 runs.

In the B Division two-day leaguematches, L Mahesh scalped six wickets for 49 to bowl Adilabad District to a crushing 234-run victory over Saleemnagar.

Brief Scores: A Division one-day league-cum-knockout tournament: Final: Gemini Friends 302/8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 73, Alankrit Agarwal 53) bt Jai Hanuman 267 in 45.3 overs (K Sai Purnanand Rao 88; Abdul Ela Qureshi 3/56)

B Division two-day league:

Team Speed 476/6 in 76 overs (M Koushik Reddy 135 batting, Anirudh Kapil Goud 115 no) bt Elegant 171 in 48.4 overs (Bardosh Khan 56, K Praveen Kumar 58; Sripathi Vedhari 4/34); Brothers XI 153 in 52.2 overs (J Vardhan Singh 4/19) lost to PKMCC 154/0 in 23.3 overs (P Sai Akshat Reddy 70no, R Sai Sharan 71no); Adilabad District 340 in 69.1 overs bt Saleemnagar 106 in 42.3 overs (L Mahesh 6/49); Oxford Blues 128 in 54.3 over lost to Classic 132/2 in 19.3 overs (Karan P 77); Osmania U 212 in 65 overs (Arjun Choudhary 50) lost to Khalsa 216/7 in 45 overs (A Sai Kishore 5/47); Mahmood 284/9 in 64 overs (T Aaron Paul 80, P Sai Karthik Goud 111) bt New Blues 223/8 in 64 overs (Rafeeque Khan 88; K Akhil 3/34); Karimnagar Dist 364 in 77.5 overs bt Gouds XI 252 in 62.4 overs (A Rithwik Surya 4/65); Zinda Tilismath 246/9 in 61.5 overs bt Agarwal Seniors 101 in 30 overs (Mohd Irshad 3/20, Harsh Jain 5/26); Apex 371/8 in 85 overs bt Raju CC 158 in 46.5 overs (Shaik Rehaan 56; M Siddu Nayak 3/28, P Koushik 3/15); Jai Bhagwathi 168 in 61.2 overs lost to Sayi Satya 173/7 in 49.1 overs (K Dhruv Kumar 88no; Uttkarsh Jain 5/51); Balaji Colts 290/8 in 72 overs (AV Manoj Sastry 112; Akash Verma 3/63, P Abhinav Sarathy 3/55) bt WMCC 162 in 52.4 overs (Y Harshith Reddy 3/11, D Dheeraj Jadhav 4/52); Telangana 163 in 48 overs lost to Deccan Arsenal 167/7 in 34.2 overs (Mohd Simaal 4/63); Khammam Dist 206 in 57.2 overs bt Ours 177 in 53.3 overs (Anudeep Kota 4/56, S Vamsi 3/34); Venus Cybertech 173 in 63.2 overs lost to Deccan Wanderers 174/4 in 38.5 overs (Shobhit Choudhary 58; B Jayant Reddy 3/39).

Also Read Yusuf Khan Xl clinch under-17 football tournament