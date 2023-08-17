HCA A Division three-day league: Rahul bowls Income Tax to victory

A Rahul Reddy picked up five wickets for 48 as his side Income Tax defeated Central Excise by five wickets in the HCA A Division three-day league-cum-knockout round 1 match in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Evergreen’s Chandan Sahani (106), Sporting XI’s Ankur Tiwari (105 no) and EMCC’s CP Venkatesh (106) hit centuries while Hyderabad Bottling’s K Sriharsha (5/41), Deccan Chronicle’s Dheeraj Rao (5/42), Nizamabad District’s Y Srikar Reddy (5/42) and Deccan Arsenal’s Khaled Pas (5/62) shone with the ball.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league:

Emerging XI Juniors 186 in 35.1 overs (A Varun Goud 4/19) lost to MP Colts 191/4 in 31.4 oves (Rahul Radesh 55, A Varun Goud 54no); Evergreen 256/7 in 43 overs (Rahul Buddhi 80, Chandan Sahani 106; Rakshann Readdi 3/53, A Prithvi 3/68) bt Sporting XI 252 in 41.5 overs (Ankur Tiwari 105no; Vignesh Agarwal 4/50); R Dayanand 261 in 48.2 overs (M Rakesh 70, HK Simha 84; Nitin Sai Yadav 3/20, K Krithik Reddy 3/50) bt UBI 196 in 34.2 overs (K Krithik Reddy 66; Lokesh 3/22, HK Simha 3/30); Central Excise 198 in 42.1 overs (N Sandeep Goud 52, TP Anirudh 51; Ajay Dev Goud 3/28, A Rahul Reddy 5/48) lost to Income Tax 202/5 in 37.4 overs (Yash Kapadia 65; PS Chaitanya Reddy 3/12); Continental 207/9 in 47 overs (Hitesh Yadav C 4/39, Shaunak 4/39) lost to Jai Hanuman 203/4 in 25.3 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 75); BDL 215 in 44.5 overs (Rishikesh Reddy 50, K Jaidev Goud 65; P Prashanth 4/33, P Vishnu 3/45) lost to Emerging XI Seniors 217/4 in 46.1 overs (Paras Raj 52); India Cements 214 in 48.2 overs (Suraj Saxena 82) lost to Gemini Friends 215/4 in 40.4 overs (Yash Gupta 74, Alankrit Agarwal 80); Hyderabad Bottling 252 in 50 overs (Rishith Reddy 4/66) bt Cambridge XI 151 in 37.3 overs (K Sriharsha 5/41); Budding Stars 167 in 48.4 overs (Dheeraj Rao 5/42) lost to Deccan Chronicle 169/3 in 28.3 overs (A Vaishanav Reddy 75no); EMCC 263/6 in 50 overs (CP Venkatesh 106) bt Ensconse 187 in 382.2 overs (GM Gautham Reddy 59; Rishab Baslas 3/26); SBI w/o AOC; SCRSA w/o Combined District;

B Division two-day league: Osmania University 141 in 36.3 overs (Khaled Pasa 5/62, M Sai Suprit 3/15) lost to Deccan Arsenal 142/3 in 19.2 overs (Praneeth Kumar 69); Deccan Blues 372/9 in 85 overs (M Ravi Kumar 150 no, AG Praveen 65, M Vinith Reddy 4/86) vs CCOB; Khalsa 225 in 57.3 overs (Gaurav Kumar 87; Vipin Choudhary 4/91, Mohd Nadeem Khan 3/25) vs New Blues 19/1 in 13 overs; Cheerful Chums 152 in 39.3 overs (Y Srikar Reddy 5/42, M Vikranth 4/63) bt Nizamabad District 145 in 36.2 overs (TNR Mohit 3/49); Adilabad District 198/10 in 56.5 overs (K Harshavardhan 3/31, Urvesh Kakkad 4/40) vs PKMCC 68/1 in 16 overs; Telangana 258 in 64.3 overs (S Jordan 51; P Abhinav 3/77) vs WMCC 88/3 in 19 overs; Karimnagar District 181 in 40.1 overs (Joshua 4/36) lost to Classic 185/2 in 34.4 overs (Aditya Malhotra 74, K Harinath 52no); Bheema 220 in 56.5 overs (Murthy 109; Murugan Abhishek 5/59) vs Sportive 94/3 in 28 overs (Shaik Sameer 52); Sri Shyam 167 in 76.4 overs (M Karthik 120; G Surya Kiran 3/12, MA Shakeer 3/26) vs Postal 40/0 in 6 overs; HUCC 148 in 37 overs (Ayaan Mohd 3/54) lost to Concorde 149/2 in 27 overs (Ashlesh Vaman 77no); Oxford Blues 104 in 48.3 overs (M Siddhu 3/26, A Sai Chandra 5/22) vs Apex CC 105/3 in 19.3 overs; Team Speed 233 in 59.4 overs (C Shreyas Reddy 73; Harsha Alla 6/34) vs Balaji Colts 89/3 in 24 overs (C Shreyas Reddy 3/31); Raju CC 364/9 in 90 overs (N Nihal Reddy 64, M Varun Tej 99; Imam Shareef 3/49, M Arun 4/76) vs Saleemnagar 29/1 in 7 overs; Rohit XI 372/8 in 90 overs (S Adithya Varma 83, M Arun Kumar 102no, Atif Sajid 57; S Shashank 4/81) vs Rakesh XI 29/2 in 18 overs; Galaxy 327 in 63.5 overs (D Smith 51, Venkat Shiva Charan Javvaji 110; K Anirudh 3/55, S Harshith 3/73) vs Green Turf 51/2 in 19.1 overs; Nalgonda Dist 261 in 75 overs (D Adhithya 71, Avinash Goud 51, Naresh G 70; P Saikumar 4/51, A Srikanth 4/13) vs Mahabubnagar District 72/3 in 24 overs; Brother XI 267 in 84 overs (V Vijendra 61, Vasu Dev Saho 51; D Abhiram 5/26) vs Kosaraju 5/0 in 3 overs.