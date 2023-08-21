Rahul bowls Income Tax to victory in HCA A Division three-day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: A Rahul Reddy scalped six wickets to bowl Income Tax to an eight-wicket victory over Continental in the HCA A Division three-day league one-day league-cum-knockout tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

Rahul’s fiery spell skittled out Continental to 43 in just 21.2 overs. Later, they chased down the target in 4.3 overs with the loss of two wickets.

In another match, Shubham Sharma picked up five wickets for 12 as Gemini Friends thrashed AOC by 10 wickets.

Also hogging the limelight in the day was K Nitesh Reddy who hit 113 runs in his side’ Sporting XI’s victory over Central Excise.

Brief Scores: A Division Three-day League (One-day league-cum-knockout):

R Dayanand 109 in 38.1 overs (Harish Thakur 4/35) bt EMCC 91 in 41.3 overs (Yogendra Singh 3/16); UBI 205 in 45.2 overs (Navnith Rao 69, K Vamshi Krishna 3/38, Ajay Yadav 3/30) bt Cambridge XI 179 in 45.2 overs (B V S Sampath 62; B Punnaiah 3/24, A Jaywanth Shinde 3/44); Ensconse 156 in 31.5 overs (K Sri Harsha 5/44) lost to Hyd Bottling 157/8 in 33.1 overs (Mudassir 3/2); Emerging Juniors XI 312/8 in 45 overs (Aaron George 67, Chirag Yadav 86, Jasmeet Nain 95; T Pavan Kumar 3/53) lost to SBI 315/8 in 43.2 overs (Anirudh Singh 57, Akash Bhandari 78, B Sumanth 51; M Sai Karthikeya 3/43, Chirag Yadav 4/57); BDL 114 in 34 overs (Y Sai Varun 3/17) lost to Deccan Chronicle 118/3 in 18 overs (M Pratyush 61); Combined Districts XI 147 in 34 overs (Awaiz Aslam 5/39) lost to Budding Stars 150/6 in 19.2 overs (P Nitish Reddy 82, TVS Narayana Teja 4/43); Evergreen 259/7 in 50 overs (G Aniketh Reddy 64; Shaunak Kulkarni 4/42) lost to Jai Hanuman 262/6 in 41.3 overs (K Sai Purnanand Rao 52, N Anirudh Reddy 93, A Prateek Reddy 67; G Aniketh Reddy 3/70); India Cements 125 in 39 overs (G Titas 3/30, B Rathan Teja 4/21, A Varun Goud 3/29) lost to MP Colts 126/0 in 21.4 overs (Rahul Radesh 57no, MSR Charan 60no); Sporting XI 295/9 in 50 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 133 no; P Saaketh 5/36) bt Central Excise 212 in 42.2 overs (Rajamani Prasad 50; Rakshann Readdi 4/25, Ashish Srivastav 3/37); AOC 87 in 24.1 overs (Shubham Sharma 5/12) lost to Gemini Friends 90/0 in 15.5 overs (Yash Gupta 51no); Continental 43 in 21.2 overs (Ajay Dev Goud 3/15, A Rahul Reddy 6/10) lost to Income Tax 46/2 in 4.3 overs); Emerging Seniors XI w/o SCRSA.