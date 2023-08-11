Rahul, Himateja hit tons in HCA A Division three-day league

Rahul Buddhi scored an unbeaten 102 as his side Evergreen took three points by virtue of the first innings lead after drawing their match against BDL
Hyderabad: Rahul Buddhi scored an unbeaten 102 as his side Evergreen took three points by virtue of the first innings lead after drawing their match against BDL in the A Division three-day league, on Friday.
After posting 409 in their first innings, Evergreen restricted BDL to 357 in their innings. K Himateja hit 116 runs. Evergreen, in their second innings, rode on Rahul’s unbeaten century to post 196/2 to draw the match.
Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Evergreen 409 & 196/2 in 29.1 overs (Rahul Buddhi 102no, Mayank Gupta 76no) drew with BDL 357 in 117.4 overs (K Himateja 116; G Aniketh Reddy 3/72);
B Division two-day league: Vijay Hanuman 194 in 59.2 overs tied with Warangal Dist 194 in 60.2 overs (B Kumar 88; T Harish 3/62, S Vikas 4/39); Sri Shyam 278 in 81.4 overs vs CCOB 273/9 in 84.2 overs (E Praveen 94; Ishaan Agarwal 4/28); Beema CC 432 in 88.3 overs bt Deccan Blues 119 in 39 overs (Saleh Bin Omer Batha 3/31, Likith Karthik 3/1); Nizamabad Dist 206 in 56.5 overs bt HUCC 144 in 53.2 overs (R Alankrith 65, D Rahul 3/26); Rohit XI 137 in 56.5 overs lost to Sportive CC 141/4 in 34.5 overs (Soham P 54; VM Dhanush 3/45); Cheerful Chums 510 in 88.4 overs bt Rakesh XI 333 in 81 overs (Dheeraj Vishwakarma 57, Raghav S 55, N Kanthi Kiran 55); Hyd Blues 340 in 82.2 overs bt National CC 293 in 86.3 overs (Tushar Tripathi 50, Anshul Varma 66, Mohd Mosiquddin 59; K Ostawal Deepak 4/48); Crown CC 206 in 56.2 overs lost to Mega City 207/4 in 60.4 overs (T Shiva Rama Krishna 80); Future Star 465 in 61.5 overs bt MCC 215 in 37.2 overs (M Sai Karthikeya 4/19).