Vignesh’s 183 power Hyderabad Bottling to 319/5 in HCA A Division three-day league

Hyderabad Bottling’s A Vignesh Reddy hit 183 to power his side to 319/5 in 59 overs against Ensconse on the second day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:36 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Bottling’s A Vignesh Reddy hit 183 to power his side to 319/5 in 59 overs against Ensconse on the second day of the HCA A Division three-day league match on Wednesday.

Central Excise’s P Saketh Sairam returned with 8/106 bowling figures as his side restricted R Dayanand to 280 runs. However, Central Excise were dismissed for 204 runs.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Budding Stars 76/2 in 29 overs (Bhavesh Seth 33batting) vs Cambridge XI; Evergreen 521/5 decl in 118 overs (Ishan Sharma 199) vs India Cements 94/4 in 34 overs (K Aryan Krishna 56 batting. Ilyan Sathani 4/21); R Dayanand 280 in 84.5 overs (P Saketh Sairam 8/106) & 25/1 in 10 overs vs Central Excise 204 in 59.2 overs (Lokesh 4/49, P Raghava 3/44); MP Colts w/o AOC; SCRSA 139 in 38.1 overs (R A Vishwanth 58; Tanay Tyagarajan 3/32, Ashish Srivastav 5/34) vs Sporting XI 55/2 in 14 overs; UBI 187/6 in 49 overs (Abhinav Kumar 70) vs Continental; BDL 232/8 in 68 overs (K Jaidev Goud 86 bating; Shaik Azhar 3/70) vs Combined Dist XI; Hyd Bottling 319/5 in 59 overs (A Vignesh Reddy 183, MS Nikhil Naidu 69) vs Ensconse; Jai Hanuman 185 in 45.5 overs (Abhirath Reddy M 100no; M Pratyush 3/13) vs Deccan Chronicle 98.3 in 33 overs;

B Division two-day league: Sri Shyam 121 in 45.2 overs lost to Sportive 124/0 in 17.5 overs (Shaik Sameer 65no, CH Siddharth Rao 51no); Postal 212/9 in 59 overs bt Deccan Blues 137 in 53 overs (V Bhargav Anand 3/35); CCOB 235 in 77.4 overs bt Nizamabad Dist 111/8 in 22.5 overs (Mohd Zafarullah Khan 5/47, M Vineet Reddy 3/37); Future Stars 404/8 in 77 overs bt Megacity 124 in 38.1 overs (Avik Dixit 5/47, M Sai Karthikeya 5/27); Balaaji CC 627/6 in 80 overs bt HBCC 360/5 in 80 overs (Abhyudaya Pratap 161, Jasmeet Nain 50, Ujjwal Yadav 70); Warangal Dist 273 in 76.1 overs lost to Visaka 274/9 in 71.2 overs (A Vigneshwar 116; Ganesh Nayak 3/63, M Devender 3/33); Ours 487 in 87.2 overs bt Agarwal Seniors 317 in 66.3 overs (PNV Sreekar 64, Hashavardhan 80); Crown 165 in 46.2 overs lost to Sec’bad Nawabs 168/9 in 56.4 overs (Sarvajit 72; Syed Arafat 4/41, Dikhsit 3/11); MCC 169 in 47.1 overs bt National 138 in 38.3 overs (Lakshay Jain 5/29); Cheerful Chums 207 in 69 overs (VM Dhanush 4/57) lost to Rohit XI 208/4 in 48 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 103no); Sayisatya 265 in 73.2 overs lost to Zinda Tilismath 266/6 in 66.4 overs (Varun Vinod 100, Mohd Azharuddin 62); Bheema 246 in 49 overs (A Jai Ram Kashyap 56, Mohd Kayum 55; K Kritin 4/84) bt HUCC 141 in 33.5 overs (Dinesh Rathod 5/25, Mohd Kayum 4/25); Rakesh XI 251/6 in 50 overs (Kanthi Kiran 132; Zaheer 3/31) bt Concorde 171 in 37.2 overs (Kanthi Kiran 3/20, Sriram 4/16); Venus Cybertech 291 in 50 overs (P Aryan Raj 71, Aryan Parekh 70; Sai Venkata Anurag 3/45) lost to Sri Chakra 292/8 in 47.3 overs (A Sai Venkata Anurag 166 no); Jai Bhagawathi 326/8 in 50 overs (C Likith Reddy 116, Sunil Pawar 62; K Punith 3/55) bt Manchester 165 in 42.2 overs (Parikshit 68; Utkarsh Jain 4/31, Saransh Sharma 3/32, Likhith Reddy 3/37).

