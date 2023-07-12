Yash Kapadia’s ton guides Income Tax to 323 in A Division three-day league

Hyderabad: Yash Kapadia scored a century (104) to guide Income Tax to 323 in the A Division three-day league match against Evergreen, on Wednesday.

In another match, EMCC’s Harish Thakur scalped five wickets for 52 against India Cements who ended the day at 296/9.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 2: Income Tax 323 in 84.5 overs (Yash Kapadia 104; Ilyaan Sathani 3/84, Aman Upadhyay 4/79) vs Evergreen 22/0; India Cements 296/9 in 94.4 overs (Harish Thakur 5/52) vs EMCC; AOC 462 in 76.1 overs (Amit Pachera 75; TP Anirudh 4/99, Saaketh Sairam 4/118) vs Central Excise 25/3 in 11 overs;

Jai Hanuman 248/10 in 61 overs vs Sporting XI 52/no loss in 15 overs; Hyderabad Bottling 289/4 in 62 overs vs MP Colts; Gemini Friends 235/4 in 82 overs vs R Dayanand; SCRSA 37/6 in 13.4 overs (Md Saqlain 4/12) vs Deccan Chronicle; Continental 267/8 in 92 overs vs SBI; union Bank of India 214/5 in 65 overs vs Combined Dist; BDL vs Cambridge XI (Day 2 called off).

B Division two-day league: Day 2: Karimnagar 190 in 45 overs lost to Raju CC 191/7 in 52.3 overs; Saleemnagar 352 in 71.1 overs drew with Greenturf 126/2 in 24.4 overs; MCC 169 in 63.4 overs lost to Nalgonda Dist 170/3 in 31.4 overs (Keerthan Praise 113); Gouds XI 205 in 52.2 overs lost to Adilabad Dist 206/8 in 54.2 overs (A Santosh 115); Medak Dist 179 in 51.2 overs lost to Zinda Tilismath 180/9 in 55 overs (Keshav Upadhyay 62; Mohd Arfaaz Ahmed 3/34, Ch Rahul 5/62); Deccan Arsenal 326 in 82.2 overs drew with Mahabubnagar Dist 177/3 in 46 overs. (Abdul rafeay 79no); Brothers XI 242/10 in 84 overs drew with Classic CC; Apex CC 285/10 in 59.2 overs drew with Galaxy CC 47/2 in 14 overs; Hyd Titans 222 in 78.5 overs lost to Jai Bhagawathi 226/4 in 34.2 overs (MS Jayanth 79); Sri Chakra 360 in 63.4 overs drew with Ours CC 100/0 in 26 overs; Kosaraju 227 in 52.1 overs lost to PKMCC 239/9 in 68.3 overs (P Sai Akshat reddy 71, Anvith Reddy 60; VVS Akshay Krishna 5/65); Khalsa 288 in 70 overs drew with Elegant 20/1 in 3 overs; Aggarwal Seniors 250 in 44.1 overs bt Manchester 65 in 49.1 overs (Reddy ishaan 3/19); Deccan Wanderers 492/5 in 90 overs bt Khammam Dist 156 in 47.4 overs (Sachin Sagar 5/36); Balaji Colts 203/8 in 65 overs drew with Mahmood; Telangana 66/7 in 41 overs drew with New Blues.

