HCA A Division three-day league: Dheeraj shines with the ball

Dheeraj Rao scalps seven wickets against Hyderabad Bottling; Yash, Alankrit hit tons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Hyderabad: Dheeraj Rao returned with an impressive 7/92 bowling figures as his side Deccan Chronicle restricted Hyderabad Bottling to 299 in reply of their first innings total of 338, in the HCA A Division three-day league match on Wednesday.

In another match, Gemini Friends’ Yash Gupta (164 batting) and Alankrit Agarwal (152) hit centuries to power their side to 366/3 against Ensconse. Ensconse were all out for 158 in their first innings.

Also hogging the limelight was Continental’s Ameeruddin (6/69), Cambridge XI’s Ajay Yadav (5/44) and union Bank of India’s Nitin Sai yadav (6/68).

Brief Scores: HCA A Division three-day league:

R Dayanand 464 in 127.5 overs (P Raghava 127, S Dheeraj Goud 87, Naman Agarwal 67; Y Jagadeesh Kumar 3/93, B Sudhakar 3/149) vs SCRSA 123/5 in 42.4 overs (Lokesh 3/16); Budding Stars 157 & 383/5 in 84 overs (K Prajwal 102, Bhavesh Seth 96, Mir Jaweed Ali 88batting, Harish Thakur 3/48) vs EMCC118 in 24.1 overs; Central Excise 335 in 90.1 overs (B Rathan Teja 5/153) & 25/2 in 6 overs vs MP Colts 218 in 46.4 overs (MSR Charan 61, B Rathan Teja 52no; P Saaketh 5/68); Deccan Chronicle 338 & 22/0 in 2.4 overs vs Hyderabad Bottling 299 in 85 overs (A Karthik Reddy 70, Ali Kacchi Diamond 116no, M Dheeraj Rao 7/92); Cambridge XI 264 in 66.2 overs (J Ashrith 64; Ameeruddin 6/69) & 91/1 in 23 overs vs Continental 147 in 52.1 overs (Ajay Yadav 5/44); union Bank of India 306 in 61 overs vs Income Tax 98 in 24.2 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 6/28, Amol Shinde 3/52); India Cements 306 in 86.3 overs vs SBI 281/5 in 91 overs (Danny Derek Prince 119); Ensconse 158 in 48.2 overs vs Gemini Friends 366/3 in 128 overs (Yash Gupta 164 batting, Alankrit Agarwal 152);

Day 1: Evergreen 341/7 in 80 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 54, Rahul Buddhi 75, Chandan Sahani 90) vs BDL;

B Division two-day league: Medak Dist 328 in 61.3 overs bt Jai Bhagawathi 167 in 28.4 overs (Likith Reddy 79; B Hishanth 7/74); Elegant 314 in 75.4 overs bt New Blues 260 in 45 overs (D Divesh 135, Rafiq Khan 54; Praveen Kumar 3/28, Babar Khan 5/58); Mahmood 413/8 in 90 overs bt Mahbubnagar Dist 220 in 50.5 overs (Kashim 54; K Akhil 3/71, Aaron Paul 3/3); Karimnagar Dist 234 in 45.1 overs bt Brothers XI 177 in 46.5 overs (Surendra 59, Ritwik Surya 3/40); Adilabad Dist 167 in 52.5 overs bt Oxford Blues 165 in 65 overs (Sandeep 3/22, G Arjun 4/27); Classic 484/7 in 90 overs bt Greenturf 199 in 40.1 overs (Sai Kumar 61; Sunny Pawar 3/43, Vivek 5/40); Balaji Colts 403/9 in 90 overs bt Osmania University 159 in 44.4 overs (Gaurav 52; D Dheeraj Pranav 5/42); Khalsa 421/7 in 90 overs bt Nalgonda Dist 119 in 26.2 overs (Aarya Udupa 4/35, Rahul Kumar 4/11); Galaxy 187 in 52.2 overs lost to Gouds XI 191/3 in 40 overs (Aryan Reddy 80); Sri Chakra 252 in 57.2 overs lost to Zinda Tilismath 256/6 in 57.5 overs (Varun Vinod 133no, Aftaf Khaja 61no; YSS Yashaswi 3/65); Deccan Wanderers 472 in 90 overs bt Ours 148 in 45 overs (Sachin Nagar 5/40, D Manish 4/40); Khammam Dist 231 in 48.5 overs bt Manchester 114 in 42.3 overs (V Mahesh 6/41); Apex 391/8 in 90 overs bt Kosaraju 318/9 in 90 overs (D Abhiram 57, M Karthikeya 57, Aditya Singhal 107; A Sai Chandra 3/62); Saleemnagar 286 in 54.1 overs lost to PKMCC 289/2 in 55 overs (Anvith Reddy 162no, Arhan Satwalekar 82no).