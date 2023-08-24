HCA B Division two-day league: Girish’s ton guides Mahmood CC to 374/8 against Nalgonda

K Sree Girish hit 117 to take Mahmood CC to 374/8 in 86 over against Nalgonda district in the HCA B Division two-day league



Hyderabad: K Sree Girish hit 117 to take Mahmood CC to 374/8 in 86 over against Nalgonda district in the HCA B Division two-day league match on Thursday.

A Mani Kiran scored 114 while S Shashank scapled 6 wickets to guide Rakesh XI to five-wicket win over CCOB.

In the other games, Benjamin Thomas scored an unbeaten 150 and E Nihaal Reddy scored 107 to take Sportive to 427/ 9 in 90 overs against Nizamabad district.Deccan Blues’ Yashas Vijay Patra scapled 5/30 to help his side beat Concorde.

Brief scores: B Division two-day league

CCOB 196/10 in 49.2 overs (Rahat Ali 64, S Shashank 6/58) lost to Rakesh XI 197/5 in 36.3 overs (A Mani Kiran 114); New Blues 93 in 38.4 overs (K Anil 3/21, Mohd Muqeet 3/28, Mohd Shadab Ahmed 3/22) lost to Mahbubnagar Dist 95/1 in 12 overs (A Srikanth 51 no); Elegant 80 in 30 overs (Arjun Choudhary 3/23, Kalpanesh Sen 3/13) lost to Osmania University 84 for no loss in 13.1 overs (M Bharath kumar 57 no); Cheerful Chums 170 in 54 overs (B Balaji 3/42, Ahwinan Ram 6/27) lost to HUCC 174/4 in 41.4 overs (K Kritin 75 no); Concorde 161 in 54 overs (Krishna Patel 53, Yashas Vijay Patra 5/30) lost to Deccan Blues 167/5 in 30.1 overs; Deccan Arsenals 98 in 32.3 overs (Sai Lalith Preetham 6/18, Shreyas Reddy 4/15) lost to Team Speed 99/2 in 14.5 overs (N Harshavardhan 69 no); Balaji Colts 261/6 in 60 overs (M Hansin Reddy 70, A Vinayak Manoj 56, S Joseph 3/16) vs Telangana;

Mahmood 374/8 in 86 overs (K Sree Girish 117, T Aaron Paul 56 batting) vs Nalgonda Dist; Sportive 427/9 in 90 overs (E Nihaal Reddy 107, Murugan Abhishek 53, Benjamin Thomas 150 no, N Nimish 53, D Rahul 3/114) vs Nizamabad Dist; Rohit XI 161 in 55.4 overs (NJS Krishna 4/51) vs Postal 95/5 in 25 overs (NJS Krishna 37);Sri Shyam 290 in 83.2 overs (Arjun Sathwik Reddy 70, M Karthik 59, Prem Chand 4/56) vs Bheema 66 for no loss in 5 overs (A Jai Ram Kashyap 63 batting).