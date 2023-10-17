HCA polls: Final list of candidates released

After a year’s delay, the elections for the Apex Council will be held as members from four panels are in fray

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The elections for the Hyderabad Cricket Association will be held on October 20 as the Election Officer V Sampath Kumar has released the final list of contesting candidates for the six posts, on Monday.

After a year’s delay, the elections for the Apex Council will be held as members from four panels are in fray. After withdrawals, the final list of candidates was out and A Jagan Mohan Rao, Amarnath, Dr K Anil Kumar and PL Srinivas are in race for the president’s post while C Babu Rao, G Srinivas Rao, P Sridhar and Sardar Daljeet Singh are vying for the vice-president’s post.

For secretary, R Devaraj, R Harinarayana Rao, RM Bhaskar and V Agam Rao are in the fighting. A total of 149 clubs and institutions, 9 district associations and 15 international players, will cast their vote on Friday.

Final list of contesting candidates: President: A Jagan Mohan Rao, Amarnath, Dr K Anil Kumar, PL Srinivas; Vice-president: C Babu Rao, G Srinivasa Rao, P Sridhar, Sardar Daljeet Singh; Secretary: R Devaraj, R Harinarayana Rao, RM Bhaskar, V Agam Rao; Joint Secretary: Chitti Sridhar, Noel David, Satish Chandra Srivastava, T Basava Raju; Treasurer: CJ Srinivas Rao, C Sanjeev Reddy, Gerard Carr, P Mahendra; Councilor: DAJ Walter, Dr Ansar Ahmed Khan, Sunil Kumar, Vinod Kumar Ingle.

