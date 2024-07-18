HCA League: Budding Star crush Cambridge XI

Jai Ram Kashyap, Alankrit Agarwal and T Ravi Teja shone in Budding Star's massive 189-run victory in the HCA A 1 Division 3 Day League clash on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 11:37 PM

Hyderabad: Riding on centuries from Jai Ram Kashyap and Alankrit Agarwal, along with a five-wicket haul by T Ravi Teja, Budding Star secured a massive 189-run victory over Cambridge XI in the Elite B clash of the HCA A 1 Division 3 Day League Championship in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Jai Ram scored 130 off 129 balls (11×4, 4×6) and Alankrit smashed 105 off 119 balls (5×4, 1×6), setting a total of 307/3 in 50 overs in their second innings. Ravi Teja then excelled with the ball, taking five wickets to help his team bundle out Cambridge for 123 runs.

In another match, Deccan Chronicle’s Tanmay Agarwal scored 124 runs and Sagar Chaurasia remained unbeaten on 109, as their side posted 340/5 in 73 overs against Central Excise. Deccan Chronicle earned three points from the drawn match, while Central Excise picked up one point.

Brief Scores: Elite: A: Central Excise 336/9 in 90 overs drew with Deccan Chronicle 340/5 in 73 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 124, Sagar Chaurasia 109 no); MP Colts 324 & 141/3 in 16.4 overs (MSR Charan 68) bt SCRSA 163 in 61.2 overs (Dane Johnson 4/38, Rajamani Prasad 4/18) & 129 in 37.2 overs (Dane Johnson 3/24, Rajamani Prasad 4/37); Jai Hanuman 377/9 & 153/4 in 23 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 81, Neel Chakravarthy 4/13) drew with Sporting Xi 266 in 79.1 overs (A Varun Goud 118, Mudassir 3/54, Hitesh Yadav 5/36); R Dayanand 246 & 157/5 in 26 overs lost to UBI 386/5 in 90 overs (K Krithik Reddy 174no) & 19/0 in 2.3 overs; Ensconse 206 in 65.5 overs (Junaid Ali 63, Sachidanand Pandey 3/53, Mohit Kataria 3/60) drew with AOC 207/7 in 57 overs (Amit Pacharia 73no, Ammaar Ayub 4/66);

Elite B: Budding Star 229 & 307/3 in 50 overs (Jay Ram Kashyap 130, Alankrit Agarwal 105) bt Cambridge Xi 224 & 123 in 28.4 overs (Aarya Udupa 60, CTL Rakshann Readdi 3/32, T Ravi Teja 5/34); EMCC 254 & 183 in 49 overs (VVS Akshay Krishna 3/32, CH Nishanth Reddy 3/24) bt PKMCC 207 & 95 in 27.5 overs (S Venkat Karthikn 49, Harish Thakur 6/21); SBI 190 drew with Evergreen 191/6 in 38 overs (Chandan Sahani 55, Mayank Gupta 80no); India Cements 137 & 263 in 47.1 overs (T Santosh Goud 88, Suraj Saxena 65, Vidyananada Reddy 3/47) lost to Balaaji 380/9 & 24/1 in 4.4 overs; Continental 208/6 in 40 overs (Aryan K 101no) drew with Income Tax 209/7 in 36 overs (Gaurav Reddy 64, Sarthak Bharadwaj 41, Rahul Reddy 35, G Praneeth Kumar 36no);

Plate C: Mahbubnagar Dist 251 in 69.1 overs & 187/9 in 50 overs (Ganesh 56, Roshan 3/28, B Balaji 4/28) bt Sayi Satya 119 in 54 overs (G Prem 45, Jaysimha 4/35, Srikanth Yadav 4/42) & 115 in 32.5 overs (A Srikanth Yadav 4/28, Shadab Ahmed 3/26); Apex 134 & 223 in 49.3 overs (P Koushik 54, Ujjwal Yadav 5/34) lost to Khalsa 192 & 166/4 in 43.2 overs (J Ashrith 64); Deccan Wanderers 215 in 62.2 overs drew with Future Star 218/8 in 77.5 overs (Divesh 87, Avik Dixit 47); Sportive 247 in 67.3 overs drew with HBCC 139/10 in 48.4 overs (Naman Choudhary 44, Abhishek Murugan 5/51).