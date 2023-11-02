Spoke to Siraj, worked on wobble seam: Ravi Teja

Hyderabad cricketer T Ravi Teja entered record books with the best bowling figures of 6/13 (against Chhattisgarh) in the Syed Musthaq Ali T20 tournament

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 11:00 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Speaking to Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj on wobble seam and working on in-swingers did the trick for Hyderabad cricketer T Ravi Teja who entered record books with the best bowling figures of 6/13 (against Chhattisgarh) in the Syed Musthaq Ali T20 tournament.

The all-rounder is also the highest wicket-taker so far in the tournament with 19 scalps to his name. Despite Hyderabad losing on a knockout berth narrowly owing to the inferior net run rate, he is still at the top of the list.

Speaking on his performance, the 28-year-old said that he worked hard on his bowling before the start of the season and that delivered the goods. “I was not aware of the record during the match. I am very happy to create such a record. I had worked hard on my bowling. I spoke to Siraj on the wobble seam and worked on my in-swinger. Most of the wickets I got were with in-swingers. Now that I am opening the bowling with the new ball, it is important for me to take wickets,” he explained.

The talk with national selectors during last year’s Duleep Trophy tournament was the big motivation to put in extra yards in nets. “When I was at my peak during the Ranji Trophy season and played in Duleep Trophy, the selectors told me to work on my bowling as well. I was batting well. I worked more on my bowling. I am happy that the hard work paid off,” he added.

Hyderabad dished out consistent performances in the tournament winning six out of seven games and finished with 24 points along with Mumbai and Baroda. But they failed to advance owing to their inferior net run rate.

“As a team we have been doing well in the white ball cricket. Beating star-studded Mumbai and Haryana was amazing. But we need to deliver results and qualify for knockouts,” he added.

When asked about his memorable moment, he said picking up the wickets of Mumbai’s top players Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube was his best. Ravi Teja is also keen to win matches for his team with the bat. “Apart from bowling, I also want to win matches with my batting. I want to score a hundred in the T20s and want to become a player with fifers and hundreds in all the formats,” he added.

At 28, Ravi Teja said he draws inspiration from his father Bharani who runs a medical shop. “My father is 65 years and he owns a medical shop. He goes there every day. Seeing him always gives me motivation to not give up,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja heaped praises on Tilak Varma who is captaining Hyderabad for the first time. “He brings so much energy on the field. At a young age, he leads the side admirably.”