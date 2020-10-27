HCA secretary convenes Apex Council meeting on November 6

Among the matters to be discussed is commencement of the cricket season, fixing the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and any other item with the permission of the chair.

Hyderabad: The crisis in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) seems to be heading into a confrontation path as secretary R Vijayanand has decided to call for an Apex Council meeting on November 6 at 2 pm at the Uppal Stadium.

Among the matters to be discussed is commencement of the cricket season, fixing the date of Annual General Meeting (AGM) and any other item with the permission of the chair. The issue of the Ombudsman will come up in any other item listed for the meeting. Vijayanand said they have sent the mail to president Mohammed Azharuddin about the November 6 Apex Council meeting.

This would not go well with Azharuddin. The former Indian captain has been against any start of the new season as he feels the situation is still not ideal for cricket because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been vehemently saying that he would not agree for the start of the local leagues at the risk of players’ health. He had even pointed out it was not possible to have a bubble for more than 150 matches.

But the Apex Council thinks otherwise. Vijayanand pointed out they would like the new season to be started. “It is important to begin the new season. It will start with a few matches with all Covid-19 precautions. Our reasoning is that cricket has already started in a few states like Andhra and Jharkhand. In the meeting we will discuss whether cricket should be started here or not. I feel the new season should start because we need to select players for a camp based on their performances in the local matches. Most probably the matches will be held for preparation for Ranji Trophy and under-19 tournaments. We plan to have at least a 30-day camp before the start of the Ranji season,’’ he said.

Vijayanand said Azharuddin will go for IPL final in the UAE final. “We have a lot of respect for him. We don’t want any confrontation.’’

Though Azharuddin said, under the prevailing conditions, it was not possible to conduct the AGM, Vijayanand has said the State Government has allowed 200 persons to attend any meeting in the latest unlock phase. “We have to pass the HCA financial budget. Our funds for the last three years have got stuck in the BCCI. Under the circumstances we need to conduct the AGM to clear the HCA financial accounts.’’

The secretary added that if the AGM is held then they can appoint the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and other important posts like financial officer and CEO. “We have to have the three-member CAC, who will thereupon select the senior selection committee. As per the Lodha Committee reforms, only the CAC has the power to appoint the senior selectors. We will also put the Ombudsman issue to the AGM for discussion.’’

All eyes will be on the Apex Council meeting and whether Azharuddin will attend it or not.

“There could be some crisis and uncertainty if Azharuddin doesn’t attend the meeting and if the Apex Council goes ahead with the new season proposal. We have to keep our fingers crossed,’’ said a club secretary.