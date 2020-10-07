HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals join hands

The programme is created exclusively for HDFC Bank customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at no cost on Apollo 24|7 app along with several benefits

Published: 5:56 pm

Hyderabad: HDFC Bank and Apollo Hospitals have joined hands to launch The HealthyLife Programme, a holistic healthcare solution which aims to make healthy living accessible and affordable on Apollo’s digital platform, Apollo 24|7.

The programme is created exclusively for HDFC Bank customers who will get round the clock access to emergency Apollo Doctor at no cost on Apollo 24|7 along with several benefits such as choice of payment options and ease of finance for treatment at all Apollo Hospitals.

The partners said that the two organisations have the potential to initially serve 65 million existing HDFC Bank customers along with the new ones who will be onboarded along the journey of this partnership.

“To me it is like a mini health mission that will revolutionise access to quality healthcare for millions of our countrymen. They can get medical services at a place and time of their choice,” said Aditya Puri, MD, HDFC Bank.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “I am sure that this association will usher in positive changes in both healthcare and financial sectors of our country and propel the PM’s vision of a Healthy India.”

