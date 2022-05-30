HDFC customer in Telangana turns crorepati for few hours

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:12 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: An HDFC Bank customer from Vikarabad received the shock of his life on Sunday when his bank balance had shot up to Rs 18,52,00,000. That’s Rs 18 crore 52 lakh for those who get confused on the zeroes.

Venkat Reddy was stunned when his account balance flashed on the screen. He immediately informed the bank officials, who eventually froze the account.

A similar incident took place in Chennai too. Around 100 customers saw their bank balances swell by between a few thousand rupees and Rs 13 crore. As a result of the freeze, the customers were not able to transfer funds to other accounts but could receive cash. However, the hold was released later in the evening.

Blaming it on a technical glitch, the bank said the issue was confined to certain accounts of some HDFC Bank branches majorly in Chennai and some other places too.