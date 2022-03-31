Headmaster suspended in Jagtial for sharing obscene pictures on WhatsApp

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Jagtial: A government school headmaster was suspected for uploading the link of obscene pictures in headmasters WhatsApp group. Headmaster, Zilla Parishad High school Dhonthapur of Dharmapuri mandal, Chandrahari, on Wednesday night posted an obscene link in WhatsApp, which was an official group for sharing information pertaining to the education department.

Incidentally, District Education Officer and several headmasters including women were also members in the group, it is learnt. After noticing the obscene link, DEO Jaganmohan Rao suspended the headmaster on Thursday and ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .