Health and Tech: The promise of gene therapy to cure cancers

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: This concept may seem quite fictional and even futuristic. However, this is what geneticists worldwide through gene therapy are pursuing, while trying to find cure for a wide range of diseases that challenge modern medicine including cancers, heart diseases, diabetes, haemophilia, AIDS, genetic disorders, among others.

Gene therapy involves altering the genes inside the cells of the human body, in order to treat or prevent the disease progression. Essentially, geneticists worldwide are exploring ways to utilise gene therapy to alter genetic composition of cells that are responsible for causing diseases and in the process find a long term cure for diseases. The potential to unlock the cure for a wide range of diseases has become a major driving force for researchers and pharma giants worldwide to focus their energies and resources on gene therapy.

So what exactly is gene and gene therapy?

The Gene Therapy Advisory and Evaluation Committee (GTAEC), which monitors clinical trials across India on gene therapies, defines “Gene is the most basic and functional unit of heredity and inheritance and consists of a specific sequence of nucleotides in DNA or RNA located on chromosomes that encodes for specific proteins. The human genome comprises more than 20,000 genes. Gene therapy refers to the process of introduction, removal or change in content of an individual’s genetic material with the goal of treating the disease and a possibility of achieving long term cure”.

The genetic material that has to be introduced to the diseased cell is done through a vector, whch is usually a virus. “Viruses are the preferred vectors or vehicles as they are adaptable and efficient in delivering genetic material,” the GTAEC, said.

While worldwide major pharmaceutical companies are developing gene therapies for treatment of single gene defects like haemophilia and muscular dystrophy, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai and IIT-Mumbai have collaborated to start clinical trials of gene therapy on cancer in India.

Gene therapy in cancer:

In the last few years, CAR- (Chimeric Antigen Receptor) T therapy, a form of gene therapy has emerged as a breakthrough treatment for cancer, especially for leukemia, lymphoma (cancer of the lymphatic system) and multiple myeloma or the cancer of the plasma cells.

The CAR-T cells are genetically engineered in a laboratory and they bind with the cancer cells and kill them. The therapy is available in a few cancer research centres (on clinical trials basis) in US and cost of treatment ranges anywhere from Rs 3 crore to Rs. 4 crore.

To reduce treatment costs, promote and support development CAR-T cell technology against cancers, for the first time in India, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), established by DBT, Tata Memorial Hospital and IIT Bombay, have launched clincal trials of CAR-T gene therapy to treat cancers. The CAR-T cells were designed and manufactured at Bioscience and Bioengineering (BSBE) department of IIT Bombay. The gene therapy study on cancers is in early phase clinical trials at Tata Memorial in Mumbai.

Regulation of gene therapy:

Realising the potential of gene therapies in treating complex diseases, the GOI is providing financial and even technical guidance to researchers through ICMR, DBT and DST. To ensure gene therapies are introduced in India and clinical trials for gene therapies are performed in an ethical, scientific and safe manner, the ICMR has also framed ‘National Guidelines for Gene Therapy Product Development and Clinical Trials’ document.