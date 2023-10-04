Health Crisis In Andhra Pradesh: Rapid Spread Of Malaria And Dengue | Praja Arogya Vedika

Andhra Pradesh is now facing a severe health crisis with the increase and spread of several diseases like malaria, dengue, and various other viral fevers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh is now facing a severe health crisis with the increase and spread of several diseases like malaria, dengue, and various other viral fevers. Noting this, the Praja Arogya Vedika, which is affiliated with Swasthya Abhiyan, called out for the state government of Andhra Pradesh to immediately take the necessary steps to combat the growing threat.

