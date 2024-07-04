Health Minister miffed with Sangareddy DMHO’s negligent reply over medicine shortage

Irked over DMHO's reply, Damodara Rajanarasimha said that there were many drug stores across the State where they could obtain the medicine and asked them to bring such issues to his notice immediately, so that he would get done shortly to avoid any inconvenience to poor people coming to the government hospitals.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 4 July 2024, 08:11 PM

Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha is addressing Zilla Parishad general body meeting in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Health Minister Damodara Rajanarasimha lashed out at District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Gayathri and other health department officials for saying that there were no stocks of medicine in drug stores in the district.

During the general body meeting of Zilla Parishad Sangareddy here on Thursday, Naryankhed MLA Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy raised the issue of shortage of medicine in the government hospitals when the DMHO replied that there were no stocks in drug stores.

She further said that an indent was sent, but they did not get any medicines so far. Irked over her reply, Damodara Rajanarasimha said that there were many drug stores across the State where they could obtain the medicine. He said that the officials should bring such issues to his notice immediately. The Health Minister also asked them to bring to his notice if there was any shortage of staff, medicine, or any other facilities so that he would get done shortly to avoid any inconvenience to poor people coming to the government hospitals.

Narayankhed MLA Sanjeeva Reddy said that there was just 20 per cent of medicine available in government hospitals in the district now present. The Health Minister assured to sanction a new dialysis centre at the community health centre in Sadasivapet besides granting a new community health centre to Tellapur municipality.

He felicitated the ZPTCs and MPPs, whose tenure is completed this month. Addressing the ZPTCs and MPPs, he called upon them to stay in public service even after the end of their tenure. Damodara Rajanarasimha said that he got the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, JNTU-Sulthanpur, and many other educational institutes to Sangareddy district when he was education minister in YS Rajashekhar Reddy’s cabinet.

He said that Sangareddy a great potential to develop into a number one district in the State. Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector Valluru Kranthi, MLAs Chintha Prabhakar, K Manik Rao, V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy, MLC V Yadava Reddy and others were present.