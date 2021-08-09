Hear your pet with Hyderabad’s animal psychics

The growing tribe of animal communicators in the city says they can talk not just to animals, but to other living beings as well, and understand the issues they are going through.

Hyderabad: In times when even humans fail to communicate with or understand each other, here are some people in Hyderabad who are talking to animals with amazing clarity. The growing tribe of animal communicators in the city says they can talk not just to animals, but to other living beings as well, and understand the issues they are going through.

“Animal communication is very simply a process of becoming more aware of the pet’s feelings, thoughts and discomforts,” says Sumathi Neelamegham, owner, Petcetera Homestays and a certified telepathic animal and nature communicator.

“Telepathic animal communication does not require any spoken words, it is in the form of impressions, thoughts and images. I don’t have to physically be with the pet to communicate. I just need a picture and its name, and I can establish a connection with them. It actually goes beyond finding out their likes and dislikes, and more into understanding their behavioural abnormalities, what they think of the owner or even their past,” she adds.

While animal communication itself isn’t a new concept, it is quite difficult for most people to believe that humans can actually talk to animals. City-based dog communicator Reema Gupta shares that before she experienced it herself, even she did not believe in the practice.

“I completely understand when people tell me that they do not believe that I can speak to a dog. Quite frankly, that’s how I felt at the beginning. However, with time, focus and practice, I became more confident that the thoughts that I was hearing were in fact of my dog. That helped me a lot in understanding how he felt,” she says.

So, can all humans communicate with animals? “Yes, undoubtedly,” shares Sumathi, who has coached more than a hundred people in the city on telepathy. “We all are born with the ability to telecommunicate. However, while growing up, we are taught that we should only believe in things that we see or hear. Things that we can only feel, we are told are only our intuition or, in some cases, imagination. But that’s not the case. We can all communicate with any living being, including the plants if we put some faith into it,” she adds.

