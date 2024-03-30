Heartwarming moment: Mohammad Siraj helps tie Iyer’s shoelace in IPL match

Leading RCB's pace attack, Siraj struggled throughout the match, conceding 18 runs in his first over as Phil Salt dominated. Despite his efforts, Siraj ended up conceding 46 runs in three overs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 11:40 AM

Hyderabad: In the recent IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mohammad Siraj and Venkatesh Iyer shared a heartwarming moment when Siraj helped tie Iyer’s shoelace, showcasing the true spirit of cricket despite differences among fans.

However, Siraj faced challenges leading RCB’s pace attack, conceding 46 runs in three overs as Phil Salt dominated. Kolkata secured victory by seven wickets in the 17th over.