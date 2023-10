Heavy Central Security And State Police Forces For Assembly Polls 2023 | CRPF, BSF, SSB

The elections will take place in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram between November 7 and 30, with vote counting scheduled for December 3.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: Around 1,700 companies of central security and state police forces are set to be deployed for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

