Heavy rain alert for next four days in Hyderabad

Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Even as several parts of Hyderabad continued to reel under the impact of the weekend rains, with many areas still inundated, moderate to heavy rainfall continued in different places across the State on Monday. Weather officials warned of heavy rains for the next four days as well.

In Hyderabad till 7 pm, Khairatabad recorded the maximum rainfall of 26 mm, followed by Kukatpally (25.8 mm), Qutbullahpur (25.3 mm) and Uppal (24.5 mm), according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Across the State, districts including Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet and Nagarkunool registered moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 66.6 mm was recorded at Nennal in Mancherial.

So far this October, Hyderabad has received a rainfall of 356 mm against the normal of 69.1 mm with a departure of 415 per cent from normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The Hyderabad unit of the IMD also issued a weather warning stating that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning, were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next four days. Heavy rain was also very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during this period, it said.

As per the IMD’s impact-based weather forecast for Hyderabad, there could be water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas in many places of the city on Tuesday. The cyclonic circulation now lies over the central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and extends up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level. Under its influence, a low-pressure area was expected to develop over the same region during the next 24 hours, officials said.

